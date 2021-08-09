Sindh keeps schools closed till 19th as lockdown ends

KARACHI: Schools in Sindh will remain closed for 10 more days, its education minister announced on Sunday, as the province gears up to end its partial lockdown today (Monday) that was imposed to slow down burgeoning coronavirus infections.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah, at a press conference, said schools would reopen on August 19. Until schools are opened, the coronavirus situation would be monitored. In response to a question, Shah said the Sindh government would try to ensure that there were not significant differences between the decisions taken by the provincial government and the Centre.

A day earlier, representatives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) visited Sindh and announced the end of the lockdown while emphasising “coordination” between the province and the NCOC. The Centre had publically opposed the lockdown and characterised it as harmful to the economy, preferring instead targeted lockdowns, vaccinations and the enforcement of safety measures.

The provincial Home Department, on Sunday, issued a notification detailing the relaxed measures which go into effect today. Markets and shopping malls will be allowed to open till 8pm. Shrines will remain closed, as will the ban on indoor dining in restaurants. Outdoor dining will be allowed till 10pm.

Wedding ceremonies will be permitted in open spaces, with gatherings limited to 300 people. Only vaccinated individuals would be allowed inside gyms.

Both public and private offices will have to work with 50 per cent staff on the premises, while public transport will be limited to 50 per cent occupancy with fully vaccinated staff. The same goes for railway services.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the NCOC after 500 days passed since it was formed. “Our Covid 19 response strategy has been appreciated by the world and with the blessings of Allah has protected Pakistan from the worst effects of Covid. I want to pay tribute to the NCOC team which through its dedicated work has been the linchpin of our Covid response strategy,” Khan tweeted.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said: “NCOC has remained pivotal to Pakistan’s riposte against Covid-19. It symbolises optimised national response in adversity, saving precious lives. Accolades for the NCOC team on completing 500 days of continuous struggle and delivery.”

The NCOC is now faced with reining in the Delta variant, which in the 24 hours leading to Sunday infected another 4,455 and left 68 people dead, with data showing a disease positivity ratio hovering above 8 per cent.

According to Geo News, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore registered high disease prevalence rates in the past week, with 10 per cent, 18 per cent and 9 per cent being recorded, respectively. Sindh, meanwhile, is the hardest hit, with its lockdown doing little to quell the outbreak. Provincial capital Karachi registered a positivity ratio exceeding 20 per cent. —News Desk