Starmer hits out at govt ‘chaos’ over exam replacements

LONDON: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has warned that “chaos and incompetence” in government has created extra stress for school and college pupils as they await exam results.

Tens of thousands of students in England will receive their A-level and GCSE results this month after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

Students will be given grades determined by teachers, rather than exams, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.

Sir Keir said Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson had failed to act early enough to ensure this summer’s results operations run smoothly.

The Department for Education said a “rigorous system to ensure grades are fair” has been put in place.

Sir Keir said: “I have a very vivid memory of the day I got my A-level results – of the pressure, nerves and worry that my entire path could be determined by what was on that sheet of paper.

“It frustrates me immensely that this week’s big moment in so many young people’s lives is being risked by the chaos and incompetence at the top of this government.”

Labour has set a series of tests for the government to meet, including a “next step guarantee” for pupils to move forward after their results. The Opposition called for the government to work with universities, colleges and employers to ensure youngsters can move on after receiving their grades. Labour also demanded a functional appeals system and support for teachers and education leaders.

Sir Keir said: “This abject refusal of Boris Johnson to get a grip has created huge extra stress for students and baked unfairness into the assessment process. “Young people and our dedicated education staff have worked incredibly hard, but they have been let down time and time again by Boris Johnson’s failure to stand up for their futures.

“No young person should lose out because of Conservative chaos, which is why we are calling on the Prime Minister to fix this mess his Education Secretary has created and deliver on our three tests so all young people can move on to the next stage of their lives.”

Students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their A-level and GCSE results in the same week in August. A-level and AS-level results day is Tuesday, August 10 and GCSE results day is Thursday, August 12. This year there will not be an algorithm used to moderate grades.