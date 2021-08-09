Boris says UK govt looking into Pakistan ‘red list’ data

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK government is looking at the data related to Pakistan’s continuing “red” listing.

The News has learnt that Johnson made these remarks during a conversation with Pakistani delegation at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst where the UK premier was attending the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as the Queen’s representative to watch 243 cadets commissioned as army officers. The Prime Minister’s remarks indicate that there is a chance that Pakistan may be moved to the amber list in a few weeks.

The Pakistani delegation included High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmed Khan and three other diplomats.

According to official sources, Johnson made these remarks after the Pakistani delegation raised the travel list issue and how inconvenient it was for thousands of Pakistanis. The Prime Minister assured the delegation that his government was looking at the data and considering possibilities based on scientific advice.

The official shared with The News Johnson said he looked forward to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United Kingdom soon. The Pakistani delegation also informed Johnson that the South Asian country looked forward to his visit too. He replied that his government was looking into these possibilities.

The Pakistani delegation was attending the annual ceremony to be with the Pakistani cadets who attend Sandhurst every year. Two Pakistani cadets passed out on Friday from the military academy.

The Pakistani delegation, according to the sources, discussed with PM Johnson the need to increase enhancement of trade between the two countries. The delegation discussed the Afghanistan situation. Boris Johnson, according to the sources, said that the Afghanistan situation was challenging for the entire world and there needs to be an international effort to deal with the situation.

At any time, at least five Pakistani cadets are part of the academy, where some of the brightest cadets from all over the world come for training from UK instructors as well as international instructors, including from Pakistan.

A Pakistani platoon commander is a permanent feature of the academy.

Addressing the crowd, Johnson acknowledged the army’s role constructing vaccine centres during the pandemic while praising the training received at the military academy.