Zehri, Baloch join PPP after ditching PML-N

QUETTA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said his party would form the next government as two major Baloch politicians — Sanaullah Zehri and Lt-Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch — joined the PPP after ditching the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) last year.

The two leaders pledged their fealty to the PPP in a gathering here, which was attended by the PPP chairman. Zehri served as the PML-N-era chief minister in Balochistan, while Baloch was the former governor.

The PPP chairman welcomed several people new members from Balochistan into the party, including Baloch and Zehri, and promised to provide full support to them on behalf of the party, Geo News reported.

“We will empower and support each other so that we could continue our struggles,” Bilawal said. “Together, we will find solutions to the problems being faced by the people of this province and reach out to each and every district.”

Bilawal vowed the PPP would form a government in the entire country, including Balochistan. He said with the PPP in power, “all the problems faced by the people of Balochistan will be resolved”. He also said the party would elect a “Jiyala” — activist — as the chief minister of Balochistan.

He said people have come to know that the real face of change is inflation, poverty and unemployment. Bilawal added the people of Balochistan had witnessed a lot of hardships over the last five years, adding that the PPP “is the only party that can resolve the problems of the province”. “If there is any political party in the country that cares about the needs of the poor, it is the Pakistan Peoples Party,” he claimed. Speaking during the Jalsa, Abdul Qadir Baloch said he decided to bid farewell to the PML-N because the party is “not prominent in Balochistan anymore”. He said the PTI did not have any important figures in Balochistan either, therefore, he decided to join the PPP. “The PPP established its worth in the province on the basis of merit,” Baloch said, adding that if the party does good work in the province, it would easily form a government in Balochistan. Baloch said he had a very old relationship with the Zardari family. “We said goodbye to PML-N.”

When Zehri spoke, he said his father worked with Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. “Today I am going to my father’s party; Nawaz Sharif is not trustworthy; we told Nawaz Sharif that all we wanted from Punjab was honour, but he dishonoured us.” He said he hoped that the PPP would not treat them the way they were treated by the N-league.