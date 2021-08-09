20 additional buses added in BRT

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Twenty more additional buses were added on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) main corridor routes to reduce rush in bases and prevent spread of coronavirus, said the Spokesman Umair Khan on Sunday.
He said that the decision to add additional buses on the main corridor was taken on the basis of public confidence on BRT and their increase in buses.