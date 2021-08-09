 
Mon Aug 09, 2021
APP
August 9, 2021

20 additional buses added in BRT

Peshawar

APP
August 9, 2021

PESHAWAR: Twenty more additional buses were added on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) main corridor routes to reduce rush in bases and prevent spread of coronavirus, said the Spokesman Umair Khan on Sunday.

He said that the decision to add additional buses on the main corridor was taken on the basis of public confidence on BRT and their increase in buses.

