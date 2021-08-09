Scuffle leaves four injured in Bajaur

KHAR: Four people, including two cops, sustained injuries when protesters, who had gathered outside the residence of two local lawmakers, scuffled with the police in Uthmankhel tehsil in Bajaur tribal district.

The residents of Uthmankhel staged a protest outside the residence of Member National Assembly (MNA) Guldad Khan and his brother Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ajmal Khan.

The protesters alleged that the MNA and MPA got the ongoing work suspended on a road at the behest of some influential people.

The protesters blocked the main road, which caused inconvenience to the people. The police arrived at the spot to disperse the protesters, which led to a scuffle between the cops and the local people. Two cops and two protesters were injured in the scuffle.