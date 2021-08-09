 
KP Police complain to Home Dept about officer

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have written to the Home Department about the alleged misuse of authority by a senior officer recently surrendered to the Establishment Division.

An official said that a letter had been issued to the Home Department recently against an additional IGP recently surrendered by the KP Police. The letter stated that the official was using six official vehicles and 25 police personnel for personal use contradictory to the entitlement.

