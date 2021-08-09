Rising Covid-19 cases: Schools shut in 5 Mansehra UCs

MANSEHRA: The district administration has sealed hundreds of government and private schools in five union councils of Mansehra after the increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

“All public and private schools are closed for 10 days after positive cases surged in these five union councils of the district,” Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan said in an order issued on Sunday.

The order directed the district police officer, district health officer, district education officers (male and female), Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) and other relevant departments to ensure the closure of the schools in Baffa, Tarangri Sabir Shah, Sand-i-Sar, Attershisha and Balakot union councils.

“The assistant commissioners of Balakot, Mansehra and Baffa-Pakhal have deployed the Revenue staff and Coronavirus Tiger Force for enforcement of the restrictions,” the order said.