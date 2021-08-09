More rain today

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast rain-wind/thundershower for Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue in the upper parts during the next few days. A westerly wave was also present over western and upper parts of the country.