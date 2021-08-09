CDA collects Rs38m revenue

Islamabad: The Building Control Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has collected over Rs38 million during the month of July this year.

According to details, the Directorate has released 11 completion certificates to residential buildings in July after completion and thorough inspection in which Rs716,387 was received, as well as two commercial buildings in Rs7,230,790, for approval of eleven residential buildings in Rs150,150 in addition Rs29,274,925 received for issuing NOC to 33 commercial buildings.

In the matter of issuing NOC to residential buildings Rs990,360 was received from the owners and developers.