6 drug peddlers arrested, drugs recovered

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have recovered a cache of narcotics during a grand targeted search and combing operation in Dore Village in the suburbs of the capital city, the police spokesman said on Sunday.

A total of 100 houses were screened while 6 narcotics peddlers with previous criminal history were arrested while 5,600 grams of heroin and 2,000 grams of hashish were recovered. The accused have been identified as Nawaz Khan, Hamza Khan, Sajjad Hussain, Yasir Mehmood, Muhammad Saeed and Zahid Mir Zaman.

Meanwhile, Golra police have arrested a notorious criminal and recovered weapons and ammunition from his possession, said the police on Sunday.

Golra Police arrested Muhammad Azam who had taken hostage manager of a private bank in sector E-11 and also extended threats to him. The police had registered a case in the police station. He was also nominated in 8 other FIRs registered in different police stations of the city and in other districts including Shalimar, Margalla, and Bahtar police station. He is mainly accused of extending threats to people, possessing illegal weapons, and committing frauds.