PMC delegation examines health facilities

Islamabad : President of the Medical and Dental Council of the Pakistan Medical commission Dr. Arshad Taqi and member Surgeon General Lieutenant General Dr. Nigar Johar Khan visited Balochistan to provide support to the projects aimed at the development of healthcare education and delivery in the province.

Dr Arshad visited the Quetta Institute of Medical Sciences (QIMS) and CMH Quetta, the affiliated teaching hospital of the institute and appreciated the range of services and learning opportunities for undergraduate students and postgraduate trainees offered by the institute.

The visitors also visited Sheikh Zayed Institute of Cardiology that is nearing completion and expected to start functioning soon.

The President and Surgeon General travelled to Turbat on the second day of their visit where they inspected DHQ Hospital, Turbat.

They were accompanied by Secretary Specialized Healthcare Baluchistan, Mr. Noor ulHaq Baloch. These 350 bedded facility is affiliated with proposed Mekran Medical College, clinical rotations of the students take place in this hospital. They appreciated the faculty and staff’s service to healthcare delivery and training in this remote part of the country.

The trip also included a visit to the Mekran Medical College campus by the president PMC.

The president and Surgeon General lauded Government of Baluchistan’s commitment to extend the facilities for medical education and healthcare into remote areas of the province and assured the Secretary Specialized Healthcare Balochistan that PMC will provide maximum support to government in their endeavours.

They said the PMC envisioned raising the standards of healthcare education in the province at par with international best practices.