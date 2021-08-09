Drive against vehicles having tinted glasses

Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has accelerated its crackdown against those vehicles having tinted glasses, fancy number plates and hampering smooth flow of traffic due to wrong parking.

A total of 19 grand operations were conducted in the last month in various areas including G-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, G-11 Markaz, F-10 Markaz, F-11 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Blue Area, Jinnah Super, F-6 (Super Market), Aabpara and Bhara Kau Market.

A total of 329 fine tickets were issued over wrong parking while 25 vehicles were impounded at various police stations.

As many as 763 vehicles were fined for having tinted glasses, 894 for having fancy number plates, and 821 for violations of miscellaneous nature. ITP has appealed to the citizens to cooperate in this regard and demonstrate attitude like responsible citizens.