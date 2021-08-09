Moon sighting for Muharram today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Quetta today (Monday) for the sighting of the crescent of Muharram ul Haram 1443 AH or otherwise.
Chairman of the Central Ruete Hilal Committee Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.
The provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also hold their meetings simultaneously at their respective headquarters.