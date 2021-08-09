 
Mon Aug 09, 2021
August 9, 2021

Moon sighting for Muharram today

Islamabad

 
August 9, 2021

Islamabad : The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Quetta today (Monday) for the sighting of the crescent of Muharram ul Haram 1443 AH or otherwise.

Chairman of the Central Ruete Hilal Committee Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

The provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also hold their meetings simultaneously at their respective headquarters.

