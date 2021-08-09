16-point Code of Azadari for Muharram announced

Rawalpindi : The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of the Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has announced a 16-point Code of Azadari for the oncoming Muharram ul Haram 1443 here Sunday, says a press release.

He made the announcement at a press conference here at the headquarters of the Maktab-e-Tashih. He made it clear that Azadari is our jugular vein and fundamental right, which is the peaceful universal protest of the oppressed against global colonialism. He said that no Zakir can address a ‘majlis’ by wearing a mask, therefore, the SOPs should be made practicable.

Explaining the first three points of Code of Azadari, Agha Moosavi demanded that the government should abide by May 21, 1985 agreement regarding taking out of Azadari processions; punctuality and discipline should be observed in Azadari rites and Azadari processions; effective arrangements should be made for lighting and cleanliness at places of Majalis-e-Aza and on the procession routes. Azadari Cell Control Rooms should be set up at the Ministry of Interior, Federal Capital, all provinces including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan which should work till 8 Rabi-ul-Awwal and advertise them through media so that possible problems of Azadaran can be resolved. These Control Rooms should be connected with the Azadari Cell of TNFJ’s Central Muharram Committee. Troubled and sensitive cities should be handed over to the army and effective security measures should be taken ahead of time during Azadari processions, Azadari rites, and no one should be allowed to take the law into his own hands.

Agha Moosavi while further explaining remaining 13 points of the Code of Azadari said, “The Anti-Terrorism Act and the National Action Plan should be implemented in accordance with its spirit so that Operation Raddul Fasaad becomes ultimately successful and the country becomes the hub of peace.” He said strict crackdown should be carried out on officially proscribed terrorist groups, their facilitators and elders and no concessions should be given to them.

The TNFJ head said, “No such order should be issued which would deprive the Azadaran and any citizen of their rights. All security arrangements during the Majalis should be ensured well in advance.”

“There should be no hindrance in Azadari rites and Azadari processions. God forbid, if there is any problem, first the Azadari programme should be concluded with dignity and honour and the issue may be resolved thereafter amicably.” He said that no load shedding should be carried out during the Ashra-e-Muharram.

“The founders of Majalis too should ensure security arrangements, walkthrough gates, masks and other precautions themselves; the people should remain vigilant, and keep a close eye on suspicious persons and objects,” he added.

“The beliefs and ideologies of all schools of thought should be respected and Seerat-e-Masoomin should be kept in view in order to propagate your faith in a positive manner; priority should be given to the survival and security of the beloved homeland over everything else; No interference should be made in the beliefs and ideologies of others.”

“Political activities should be avoided and Azadari should be given priority during the Ashra-e-Muharram.”

“Muharram is attributed to the Shuhada-e-Karbala. Therefore, the media should cover the events of Karbala from the Chand Raat till the Youm-e-Ashoor; electronic media should avoid telecasting dramas, sports, musical and comedy programs; newspapers should publish special editions,” he added.

“Women should follow the Seerat of Mukhaderat-e-Ismat and Taharat and men should follow the path of Mashaheer-e-Islam,” he said.

He said examinations to be held in educational institutions during the Ashra-e-Muharram should be postponed.”

“Instead of imposing restrictions on the entry of Zakireen and Waizeen in different districts and restrictions on their speeches, they should be made bound to follow the code of conduct.

“It is a matter of concern that at some places the law of Schedule-4 is being used on innocents and is only being used as an eye-wash. Therefore, the government should reconsider it, don’t drive them all with the same stick; innocent and peaceful citizens should be removed from the Schedule-4 because it is directly tarnishing the credibility of the National Action Plan but also indirectly benefits the real terrorists.”

The Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said the Code of Azadari is practical for all schools of thought and the followers of all religions. He was confident that all Azadaran, politicians and rulers will thwart every conspiracy of the enemy by practically following the Code of Azadari.