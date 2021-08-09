 
Mon Aug 09, 2021
AFP
August 9, 2021

Firefighting aircraft crashes in Greece, no casualties

World

AFP
August 9, 2021

Athens: A firefighting aircraft crashed in Greece on Sunday, but there were no casualties, the fire brigade told AFP. The Pezetel aircraft crashed while tackling a blaze at the Ionian island of Zakynthos, in Western Greece. The pilot is safe and sound and was helped by other firefighters, the ANA news agency reported.

