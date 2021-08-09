Firefighting aircraft crashes in Greece, no casualties

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Athens: A firefighting aircraft crashed in Greece on Sunday, but there were no casualties, the fire brigade told AFP. The Pezetel aircraft crashed while tackling a blaze at the Ionian island of Zakynthos, in Western Greece. The pilot is safe and sound and was helped by other firefighters, the ANA news agency reported.