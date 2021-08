S Arabia compensates families of Covid health worker victims

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has begun compensating the families of health workers who died because of the coronavirus, state media reported on Sunday, after announcing last year that each will receive $133,000.

The kingdom said in October it would distribute "500,000 Saudi riyals to the families of those who died as a result of Covid-19 working in the health sectors, be it government or private, civilian or military, Saudi or non-Saudi".

The oil-rich Gulf country said the decision applies from "the date of the first recorded infection" in the country on March 2, 2020. The official Saudi Press Agency announced the start of the distribution of funds to the families of those who have died as a result of the pandemic.