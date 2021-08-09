Tunisia launches vaccine ‘open day’ against Delta-driven spike

Tunis: Tunisia on Sunday launched a Covid-19 vaccination drive for the over-40s, after receiving more than six million doses from abroad to combat surging infections.

More than 300 centres across the country held an "open day" for vaccinations, drawing large crowds, AFP correspondents said. Tunisia, in the thick of political and economic crises, has received more than six million doses from Western and Arab countries, and the same number of additional vaccines are on the way, President Kais Saied said Thursday.