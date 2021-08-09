Alibaba working with Chinese police on sex assault allegation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shanghai: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said on Sunday that it was cooperating with a police investigation into sexual assault allegations aired by a company employee.
A statement by Alibaba said the company also had suspended "relevant parties suspected of violating our policies and values," asserting that it had a "zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct." An unidentified female employee made the allegations in a lengthy internal posting quoted by Chinese media, which AFP is unable to verify.