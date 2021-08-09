Four children killed in Syria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beirut: Regime shelling has killed four children in Syria’s last major rebel bastion in the northwest of the country, a Britain-based war monitor said on Sunday. The artillery fire late on Saturday hit a residential area in the south of the jihadist-dominated bastion of Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.