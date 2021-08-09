Covid variant ‘no joke,’ young Mexicans warn

Coacalco, Mexico: When Diego started going out again to meet friends he never expected to be among a growing number of young Mexicans hospitalized by a highly contagious Covid-19 variant driving another wave of infections.

"I let my guard down thinking that I wasn’t going to catch it, but in the end I did," the 20-year-old student told AFP at a private clinic in a suburb north of Mexico City. "This is no joke. It’s a pretty cruel disease," said Diego, who did not want to give his full name.