Test team leaves for Jamaica

LAHORE: Pakistan squad will leave for Jamaica on Monday (today) from Guyana for the first Test against West Indies which begins on August 12.

The second Test will commence from August 20.

The national squad took part in a two-day intra-squad practice match at Providence Stadium. The first day of the match was affected by rain and only one and a half sessions were completed.

Mohammad Rizwan scored 28 runs and Fawad Alam made 21 runs. Muhammad Abbas took 3 wickets while Faheem Ashraf bagged one.

The players again did scenario-based practice on the second day. Captain Babar Azam scored 54 while Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan retired after scoring 33 runs each.

Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf and Muhammad Abbas took two wickets each.