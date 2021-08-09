Dunya, Hum TV enter Risja cricket semis

ISLAMABAD: Dunya and Hum TV made it to the semi-finals of the first Risja Independence Cup Inter-Media Cricket Tournament at the National Ground following Sunday’s matches.

Dunya TV managed 52 in rain-shortened 10 overs with Bol getting restricted to 37 only. Geo and Dawn TV match was marred by rain early Sunday morning. Tournament favourites Risja XI made exit from the event despite a formidable 10-wicket win over Express TV.

Setting 65 runs winning target, Risja raced home without losing a wicket Saqib Abbasi (38 not out) and Afzal Javed (24 not out) played well. Earlier, Afzal and Saadat Bashir took three wickets each for Risja.