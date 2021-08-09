 
Mon Aug 09, 2021
August 9, 2021

Four children killed in Syria

World

August 9, 2021

Beirut: Regime shelling has killed four children in Syria’s last major rebel bastion in the northwest of the country, a Britain-based war monitor said on Sunday. The artillery fire late on Saturday hit a residential area in the south of the jihadist-dominated bastion of Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

