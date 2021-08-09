 
close
Mon Aug 09, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 9, 2021

Covid variant ‘no joke,’ young Mexicans warn

World

AFP
August 9, 2021

Coacalco, Mexico: When Diego started going out again to meet friends he never expected to be among a growing number of young Mexicans hospitalized by a highly contagious Covid-19 variant driving another wave of infections.

"I let my guard down thinking that I wasn’t going to catch it, but in the end I did," the 20-year-old student told AFP at a private clinic in a suburb north of Mexico City. "This is no joke. It’s a pretty cruel disease," said Diego, who did not want to give his full name.

Latest News

More From World