Distinction

LAHORE: Muhammad Ahmad Bajwa has topped the Punjab province in an assessment conducted by the Standard Testing Services (STS).

Ahmad Bajwa, a student of Government Comprehensive High School, Jhang, outperformed 123,000 students who sat the STS assessment for the 2021-2022 matriculation session. The school principal, Liaqat Ali Nasir, and teachers have congratulated him on the success. Ahmad Bajwa’s grandfather Chaudhary Ghulam Mustafa Bajwa and father Haroon Mustafa Bajwa are educationists.

