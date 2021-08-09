Plantation campaign

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) launched “Plant at Your Doorstep” campaign under the slogan of Plant for Pakistan here on Sunday.

Officials said under this campaign, PHA has started distributing plants at doorstep of citizens in the City. The campaign would be continued till 14 August. PHA has distributed free door-to-door plants in different areas, including Zaman Park Zone 4, Gulberg and Faisal Town Zone 5 while Model Town, Garden Town. Besides, free plants will be distributed in the adjoining areas of Johar Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Samanabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi Zone 4 on August 11, 12 and 13. On 14 August, plants will be distributed at Expo Centre, Hamdard Chowk, Jilani Park, both sides of Mughalpura to Fatehgarh Canal, Ferozepur Road, Gajjumata to Laliani, Sahafi Colony and GT Road near Wagah Border.