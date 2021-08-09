PMC complaint against PMA office-bearers decried

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sunday denounced Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) for lodging a complaint with PEMRA against Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Nizami, President PMA Lahore and Dr. Malik Shahid Shaukat, General Secretary PMA Lahore for criticizing the commission.

“We categorically condemn the barbaric attitude of the administration of PMC who do not have the spirit to bear even healthy criticism,” Dr. S.M Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General, PMA (Centre), in a statement.

They said: “PMA, being the biggest stake holder, has been working for decades as watchdog for health sector and has criticized the government and its instructions just for the sake of improvement in health sector and medical education. We not only criticize governments but we also appreciate them over their better performance.