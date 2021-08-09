Two dengue cases reported in province

LAHORE:Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Sara Aslam directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across Punjab.

She also appealed to the people to take special care regarding cleanliness in their areas. During the last 24 hours, two confirmed cases of dengue were reported in the province. One dengue patient is under treatment in Vehari District Headquarters Hospital. No dengue patient is admitted in any hospitals of Lahore. In the last the 24 hours, 297,401 indoor and 66,398 locations were checked across Punjab while larvae were destroyed at 137 locations. In Lahore, 8,947 houses and 3,651 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae and 65 positive containers were destroyed.