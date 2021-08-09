GCU syndicate approves new degree programmes

LAHORE:The 64th meeting of the Syndicate of Government College University (GCU) Lahore has approved new degree programmes, including LLB (Hons), BFA (painting), BS (management studies), MPhil (disaster management) and PhD (geography).

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the meeting which was attended by around 15 members. The participants confirmed the minutes of the previous meetings and highlighted the need for more frequent syndicate meetings. They also approved the university’s annual budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 and appreciated that the GCU budget of the previous academic year was in surplus. Further, recommendations of the 29th meeting of the GCU Finance and Planning Committee were endorsed by the syndicate members after a detailed discussion.

The meeting also consented to the recommendations of the 24th and 25th meetings of the GCU Academic Council, which included establishment of new institutes, departments and a centre, besides the new academic programmes.

The syndicate members also approved the recommendations of the various selection boards of faculty and administrative positions after due deliberations. They also approved new criteria for hiring senior faculty.

Prof Zaidi expressed gratitude to the syndicate members for their valuable input and interest in academic and administrative matters. The members assured the vice-chancellor of their full cooperation in introducing new initiatives and reforms.