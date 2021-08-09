Health secretary for expediting pace of uplift funds’ utilisation

LAHORE:Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) Secretary Muhammad Aamir Jan while expressing his dissatisfaction over slow pace of utilisation of funds directed the chief planning officer to expedite the pace of funds’ utilisation and ensure clearance of dues of all contractors associated with development projects within a week and submit a clearance report to his office.

He said utilisation of the funds of Rs12 billion released by P&D Board for ADP 2021-22 development schemes of Health Department would be ensured in transparent manner through fast-track mechanism. “An online project monitoring system would also be in place to have strict eye on pace of development work and use of quality construction materials at site. All planning officers' capacity-building would be enhanced in the department through training courses,” he said while chairing a meeting with regard to the development projects, according to a handout issued here on Sunday. Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and Deputy Secretary Dr Asad Ch and others attended the meeting. Giving briefing to the meeting, the chief planning officer said out of Rs78 billion allocated for ADP 2021-22 development schemes of Health Department like Rs60 billion for universal health insurance, Rs.12.2 billion for 42 ongoing projects, Rs.4.4 billion for 26 new schemes, Rs.2 billion for PKLI, Planning & Development Board released Rs12 billion during the current financial year.

Dispenser sacked: P&SHD Secretary Sarah Aslam has taken a strict action against a health dispenser over immoral behaviour working in a health unit in Sargodha.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, she issued a notice to dismiss the accused from his post on charge of unethical behaviour due to addiction. Health dispenser Muhammad Ramzan was accusing national personnel. His video went viral on social media and timely action was taken. Sarah Aslam took notice and issued orders to take administrative and legal actions against him. An FIR was registered against him under the PEEDA Act 2006 after immediately removing him from his post. She said the accused would be imprisoned for his act.

181 corona patients recover: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, has informed that 312,099 corona patients have recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of SHC&MED and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, while 181 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. This was stated by Muhammad Aamir Jan, secretary, SHC&MED, during a high-level meeting, according to a handout issued here on Sunday. Additional secretaries Dr Asif Tufail and Amir Ghazi were also present.