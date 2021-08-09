Police hold flag march

LAHORE: Lahore police carried out flag march in different areas of the City on Sunday. CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Lahore division commissioner led the flag march. Contingents of Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police, Anti-Riot Force, Police Response Unit, Ababeel Squad and teams of administration participated in the flag march. The flag march started from Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines and passed through different areas of the City, including The Mall, Laxmi Chowk, McLeod Road, Haji Camp, Boharrwala Chowk, Garhi Shahu, Baghbanpura, Shalimar Link Road and Canal Road. The commissioner and CCPO distributed face masks among people to make them aware regarding precautionary measures against corona.