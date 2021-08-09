Officers performing poorly won’t remain in office: CS

LAHORE:The Punjab government intensified crackdown on profiteers and hoarders across the province, arresting 619 people and registering 712 FIRs during the last one week. The authorities also imposed a fine of Rs37.8 million on the violators. These details were presented at a meeting chaired by the Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique at the Civil Secretariat here Sunday. The meeting reviewed prices of essential commodities, performance of price magistrates and considered various proposals to effectively control prices of vegetables in agriculture markets.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said the performance related to price control would be reviewed regularly every week, adding that the officers performing poorly had no right to remain in office. He said that as per the directions of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab, providing relief to the common man was a priority. The chief secretary also issued orders to the deputy commissioners of Lahore, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala to improve the implementation of price control measures. He said that the best officers were posted in Lahore so expectations were also high from them. He warned that whether it was Lahore or any other district, only those officers would be allowed to retain their positions who would perform.

The chief secretary said that the system of agricultural markets was being modernised to keep a check on prices of fruits and vegetables. Asking officers to submit a report after analysing the data related to price difference with the help of Mandi App, he said that the commission agents who create inflation by fixing higher prices in the auction process must be dealt with iron fists. He said that no one could be allowed to fleece consumers.

He also asked the authorities to prepare proposals for fixing the base price in the auction process in the agricultural markets. The meeting was briefed that during the last one week, the price magistrates conducted more than 174,000 inspections in the province and found 29,000 violations, including overcharging and hoarding.—APP