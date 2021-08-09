Man killed in roof collapse in Defence

LAHORE:A 65-year-old man was killed and a boy injured when the roof of a barber shop near Defence Masjid Chowk collapsed on Sunday.

On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and pulled out a body and a survivor from the debris. The victim was identified as Younas. The injured identified as Danish, 16, son of Anwar, was admitted to hospital.

hit to death: An eight-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding loader rickshaw near Bhatta Chowk in the South Cantt area on Sunday. The boy identified as Ali Hassan was crossing the road when he was hit by a speeding loader rickshaw. As a result, he received serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Body was shifted to morgue.

suicide: A 25-year old man committed suicide in the Mohlanwal area on Sunday. Rehmatullah, son of Amirullah, took poisonous pills due to unknown domestic issues. He was rushed to Jinnah Hospital but could not recover. Police shifted the body to morgue.

found dead: A 25-year old man was recovered dead from a sidewalk near a hotel in the Qila Gujar Singh area on Sunday. The victim, yet to be identified, was an addict and died of drug overdose, police claimed. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to morgue.

arrested: Qila Gujar Singh Investigation police on Sunday arrested a man wanted by Kasur police in a murder case for the last six years. The accused was identified as Atif alias Landa. Johar Town police arrested seven people for wearing uniform similar to the Elite police and displaying weapons. Among the arrested accused were Shehzad, Ehsan, Ibrahim, Nadeem, Tufail, Irfan and Tariq Masih. Three 223-bore guns, 3 SMGs and a large number of ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Dolphins, PRU: Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 201 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Both the wings checked 255,000 bikes, 96 other vehicles and more than 257,000 persons. Around 585 motorbikes and six other vehicles were impounded and 259 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents.

fire practice: Around 25 personnel of the security division and 12 personnel of the operation wing were given fire practice at the firing range in the Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh during the last week.

Besides, security guards of 46 private companies were also given training on weapon handling. The Judicial Wing produced 2,513 accused safely in various courts. More than 215 personnel were deployed on the occasion of the appearance of important personalities. More than 80 platoons were also dispatched daily at various security checkpoints and key security points in the city.