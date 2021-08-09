 
close
Mon Aug 09, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 9, 2021

Fatima nominated in ICC player of the month award

Sports

 
August 9, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan’s women wicket-keeper Fatima Sana has been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Month award for July.

ICC instituted the award in January this year to recognise the best international performances across formats for male and female cricketers.

The nominees for the monthly men’s awards are Shakib al Hasan (BAN), Mitchell Marsh (AUS) and Hayden Walsh Jr (WI). Hayley Matthews (WI), Fatima (PAK) and Stafanie Taylor (WI) figure in the women’s shortlist.

An independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world can now vote to decide the winners, who will be announced next week.

Latest News