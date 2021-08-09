Hussain, Hassan win Royal Palm Golf gross, net titles

LAHORE: Hussain Hamed and Hassan Naseem claimed gross and net titles, respectively, in Royal Palm Golf Event here on Sunday.

The Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf Event for August 2021 was contested over 18 holes on stroke play basis at the Royal Palm Golf Course.

The events were net and gross for men amateurs in handicap category zero-15 and handicap category 16-18. Other events were for senior amateurs, juniors and ladies.

In the 18 holes combat Hussain ended the competition with a gross score of 75, three over par while Ahmed Zafar Hayat structured a score of gross 78, thus conceding the top first gross to Hussain.

In the race for honors in the net section of handicap category 0-15, the front runner turned out to be Hassan Naseem. His net score of 71 enabled him to gain victory over Rana Imran Haider by a margin of one stroke. Imran compiled a net score of 72.