POA welcomes govt’s Kamyab Jawan Programme

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has welcomed the government’s Kamyab Jawan Programme but stressed upon the need to develop a system to groom talent.

POA president Lt Gen Arif Hassan on Sunday acknowledged that there was no talent development system in the country.

Arif, who has been the President of POA for 17 years, said that there was no system to nurture talent in the country. The POA president said that Arshad Nadeem had been performing very well, Talha Talib knew that he was a very good weightlifter and both of them were sure that they would be in a good position in the Olympics. "But here there are no proper facilities and equipment for their training," he added.

The Kamyab Jawan Programme envisages the use of sports as one of the measures of Positive Youth Development.

POS secretary Khalid Mahmood said: “It also addresses the issue of the Athlete Elite Development measures which is really the need of the hour. All aspects of SPLISS (Sports Policy Leading to International Sporting Success) have been covered and this InshAllah will have a profound effect on Sports Development in Pakistan. It covers the Nine Pillars of SPLISS and the Talent Hunt, Talent Identification and Talent Development along with the financial resources. Of special note is the athletes post-career support whereby the athlete not only develops his talent but also his education which will help him in his post career. A previously overlooked and a weak link in our system i.e Women in Sports has also been addressed.