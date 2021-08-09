India showers cash on javelin star Chopra

NEW DELHI: Indian companies and governments promised cash and gifts worth more than two million dollars to javelin star Neeraj Chopra after he won India’s first ever Olympic athletics gold medal.

The 23-year-old, who two years ago underwent surgery on a career-threatening elbow injury, threw 87.58 metres in the Tokyo Olympic stadium on Saturday to send his country into raptures.

Chopra led India’s most successful Olympics ever with a gold, two silver medals and four bronze. He will also lead a cash bonanza for the winning athletes.

The government in his home state of Haryana said it would give a 60 million rupee ($800,000) bonus to Chopra.

Other state governments offered another $400,000 between them and a leading education company promised $270,000.

The Indian cricket board, the BCCI, and the Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League team vowed to give $135,000 each and Chopra will also get $100,000 from the Indian Olympic Association.

Other firms offered free air travel, luxury cars and cash gifts that took Chopra’s bonus over two million and more was expected before he returns to India.

All of the medal winners can expect big cash rewards for their return, with the IOA offering $53,750 for a silver, and $33,500 for a bronze.

India’s cricket board said they would give $168,000 to the men’s hockey team for its bronze medal — the first in four decades. And state governments also promised hundreds of thousands to the team.