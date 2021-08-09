POA lauds govt for launching sports initiative

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has felicitated the government for launching the initiative taken under the auspices of Kamyab Jawan Program.

The project, as part of the overall youth development scheme, envisages the use of sport as one of the measures of positive youth development.

The POA in a handout said: “Throughout the history, sports have been used to develop youth’s cognitive skills along with leadership qualities and their moral character. It also addresses the issue of the athlete elite development’s measures which is really need of the hour. All aspects of the SPLISS (Sports Policy Leading to International Sporting Success) have been covered and inshaAllah this will have a profound effect on sports development in Pakistan. It covers the nine pillars of SPLISS and the talent hunt, talent identification and talent development along with the financial resources. We appreciate and commend the government for their foresight that academies would be established in the proximity of sports-specific talent hubs (also known as the genius clusters of sports).