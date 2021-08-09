 
Mon Aug 09, 2021
August 9, 2021

Medals Table

Sports

 
August 9, 2021

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

United States 39 41 33 113

China 38 32 18 88

Japan 27 14 17 58

Great Britain 22 21 22 65

Russian Olympic Committee 20 28 23 71

Australia 17 7 22 46

Netherlands 10 12 14 36

France 10 12 11 33

Germany 10 11 16 37

Italy 10 10 20 40

Canada 7 6 11 24

Brazil 7 6 8 21

New Zealand 7 6 7 20

Cuba 7 3 5 15

Hungary 6 7 7 20

South Korea 6 4 10 20

Poland 4 5 5 14

Czech Republic 4 4 3 11

Kenya 4 4 2 10

Norway 4 2 2 8

Jamaica 4 1 4 9

Spain 3 8 6 17

Sweden 3 6 0 9

Switzerland 3 4 6 13

Denmark 3 4 4 11

Croatia 3 3 2 8

Iran 3 2 2 7

Serbia 3 1 5 9

Belgium 3 1 3 7

Bulgaria 3 1 2 6

Slovenia 3 1 1 5

Uzbekistan 3 0 2 5

Georgia 2 5 1 8

Taiwan 2 4 6 12

Turkey 2 2 9 13

Greece 2 1 1 4

Uganda 2 1 1 4

Ecuador 2 1 0 3

Ireland 2 0 2 4

Israel 2 0 2 4

Qatar 2 0 1 3

Bahamas 2 0 0 2

Kosovo 2 0 0 2

Ukraine 1 6 12 19

Belarus 1 3 3 7

Romania 1 3 0 4

Venezuela 1 3 0 4

India 1 2 4 7

Hong Kong 1 2 3 6

Philippines 1 2 1 4

Slovakia 1 2 1 4

South Africa 1 2 0 3

Austria 1 1 5 7

Egypt 1 1 4 6

Indonesia 1 1 3 5

Ethiopia 1 1 2 4

Portugal 1 1 2 4

Tunisia 1 1 0 2

Estonia 1 0 1 2

Fiji 1 0 1 2

Latvia 1 0 1 2

Thailand 1 0 1 2

Bermuda 1 0 0 1

Morocco 1 0 0 1

Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1

Colombia 0 4 1 5

Azerbaijan 0 3 4 7

Dominican Republic 0 3 2 5

Armenia 0 2 2 4

Kyrgyzstan 0 2 1 3

Mongolia 0 1 3 4

Argentina 0 1 2 3

San Marino 0 1 2 3

Jordan 0 1 1 2

Malaysia 0 1 1 2

Nigeria 0 1 1 2

Bahrain 0 1 0 1

Lithuania 0 1 0 1

Namibia 0 1 0 1

North Macedonia 0 1 0 1

Saudi Arabia 0 1 0 1

Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1

Kazakhstan 0 0 8 8

Mexico 0 0 4 4

Finland 0 0 2 2

Botswana 0 0 1 1

Burkina 0 0 1 1

Ghana 0 0 1 1

Grenada 0 0 1 1

Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1

Kuwait 0 0 1 1

Moldova 0 0 1 1

Syria 0 0 1 1

