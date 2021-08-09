Japan team says medal haul won public support

TOKYO: Japan’s hefty medal haul helped build public support for the Tokyo Olympics and ease opposition to the Games despite the pandemic, the Japanese Olympic Committee said Sunday.

The country won a record 27 golds at the virus-delayed Games, easily breaking its previous record of 16 set at the 1964 Tokyo Games and in Athens in 2004.

“We believe our athletes’ earnest spirit and all-out performance moved people,” Tsuyoshi Fukui, chef de mission for the Japanese team, told reporters.

Before the Games began on July 23, the committee’s “most serious concern” was that people in Japan viewed the event as unnecessary, said deputy chef de mission Mitsugi Ogata.

“But I think we are gradually gaining people’s understanding,” he said. As the country racked up gold medals in sports from gymnastics to baseball, “the number of children and their parents seen cheering on the street increased”, he said.