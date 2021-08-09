 
Mon Aug 09, 2021
AFP
August 9, 2021

Israel sets up Covid rapid test stations nationwide

World

AFP
August 9, 2021

Jerusalem: Israel set up rapid coronavirus testing stations across the country on Sunday, the Magen David Adom emergency service said, as the government tries to stave off another pandemic lockdown. "Following a request from the Ministry of Health, Magen David Adom on Sunday opened 120 rapid detection stations," an MDA statement said.

