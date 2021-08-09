Israel sets up Covid rapid test stations nationwide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jerusalem: Israel set up rapid coronavirus testing stations across the country on Sunday, the Magen David Adom emergency service said, as the government tries to stave off another pandemic lockdown. "Following a request from the Ministry of Health, Magen David Adom on Sunday opened 120 rapid detection stations," an MDA statement said.