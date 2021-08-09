Wuhan completes citywide Covid tests on 11m residents

Beijing: Authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Sunday said they had completed citywide testing of more than 11 million people for Covid-19 after a resurgence of cases more than a year after the coronavirus first emerged there.

The tests -- which began on Tuesday -- provide "basically full coverage" of all residents in the city except for children under the age of six and students on their summer break, senior Wuhan official Li Tao told a press conference, according to the state-run Xinhua.