People rally in Lima against Castillo’s administration

Lima: Some two thousand people took to the streets of downtown Lima on Saturday to call on Peru’s Congress to remove leftist president Pedro Castillo and his cabinet.

Peru’s first leader in decades with no ties to the country’s political or economic elite, Castillo was sworn in on July 28 with a lengthy to-do list, including plans to reform the country’s free-market-friendly constitution.

He has also sought to calm fears among investors, the business community and backers of right-wing opponent Keiko Fujimori, who have sought to portray him as a communist who would turn Peru into a new Venezuela.

Saturday saw demonstrators march just a few blocks from the government palace, denouncing what they dubbed a "social-communist government." Gustavo Milano, 25, a law student, told AFP that "the youth have patriotic values and will go out to defend our country." "I want the investors to stay, not to leave, I want the dollar to go down," another protestor said.

The central Plaza San Martin saw protests until late at night, after which a few hundred demonstrators tried to march on the headquarters of the Presidency, where they were met with metal fences and barricades set up by the National Police. Although there were no direct clashes between the police and protesters, the security forces did launch tear gas canisters and deployed some mounted units.