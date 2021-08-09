America ‘failing’ on Covid

Washington: With the United States recording its highest daily Covid case load in six months, a top public health official warned on Sunday that the country is "failing."

"We should not really have ever got to the place we are," Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said on ABC’s "This Week." "In that regard, yes, we are failing."

A surge in the highly transmissible Delta variant has brought a slew of bad news: total daily new cases have surged to 118,000, their highest since February; deaths are up 89 percent over the past two weeks, even while slightly declining around the world; and children’s hospitals in US states like Florida are being "overwhelmed" as young people are increasingly affected.

"We would not be in the place we are right now with this Delta surge if we had been more effective in getting everybody" vaccinated, Collins said. "Now we’re paying a terrible price." Another top health official, Anthony Fauci, meanwhile pointed to possible final approval of key vaccines from the federal Food and Drug Administration this month -- something some skeptics have said they need to hear. "I hope that it’s within the month of August," Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease told NBC’s "Meet the Press."