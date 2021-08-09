Promising a brighter future

The country is going through a complex education problem at the moment, with the ongoing pandemic creating further hurdles in the way. According to multiple independent research reports, Pakistan ranks amongst the countries where access to primary and secondary education for children is very limited. It is no wonder then that the literacy rate remains as low as 59 percent according to the 2017 census. Narrow down the scope to underprivileged areas and that too of rural Sindh, the literacy rate paints a rather bleak picture.

For any region to prosper, it is imperative to implement policies in letter and spirit that put greater emphasis on improving the education standard in order to promote industrial growth. However, several regions are constantly struggling to cope with the ever-increasing number of poorly run government schools. According to the Sustainable Development Goals framework of the United Nations, provision of quality education ranks as Goal 4 and is regarded as a crucial metric that determines sustainable and long-term growth for any country or region.

The elephant in the room

Having established the need to work on sustainable goals, the question arises as to who needs to perform these actions. One area which has been largely ignored in the country in effectively working on high impact areas such as education is public-private partnerships (PPPs). These are essential for achieving the SDGs yet we see that there are very few of such organisations that are operating within the country. The importance of PPPs can be surmised from the fact that the SDG framework itself establishes creation of “Partnerships for the Goals” as an important factor of the framework.

Acknowledging the fact that the private sector operating in these areas have an important role to play in the uplifting of the socio-economic conditions of the country, there has been some investment in such projects that promise a brighter future. In Thar, for instance, to ensure sustainable growth in the region, Thar Foundation – a multisectoral public private partnership between Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, Government of Sindh and other corporate partners – has been playing an aggressive role in uplifting communities in Tharparkar for the past few years.

In the domain of education, Thar has an overall literacy rate of only 18 per cent. For a region that has a population of more than 1.6 million, the numbers are abysmally low. It is for this reason that Thar Foundation has extended its support to the children of the area so that they too could get the same exposure as their counterparts in different parts of the country.

To ensure that the work is done on education on grassroots level, Thar Foundation has adapted a holistic approach and already established a network of 24 primary and secondary school units for both boys and girls. There are also efforts to work on uplifting and renovating the government-run schools in the area. In order to cater to the increasing need of providing education, Thar Foundation is managing multiple shifts – morning and afternoon – so that enrollment can be increased and literacy levels amongst the communities can be enhanced.

In the absence of a functional schooling experience majority of children are past their due school grade; however, in order to ensure that students are ramped up to their actual learning grades, the Foundation in collaboration with partners has also set up initiatives for accelerated learning in specialized centres. Adult Literacy centres under the Foundation are currently imparting education to adults, primarily women, to enable them to read and write in local language and do simple math. The programme empowers those who had to drop out or didn’t go to schools at all.

Since most of the children from Thar come from humble backgrounds and do not have the resources to continue their studies, Thar Foundation offers them scholarships and info-tech training to ensure that their progress is not hindered..

High quality curriculum

Thar Foundation believes in making the learning experience of children as simple as it can because it does not only enable them to learn new concepts easily but also increases their chances of excelling at learning other languages. This is why more than 3,500 students of Thar Foundation are studying a high-quality curriculum based on their mother-tongue, adapted in collaboration with the TCF Schooling network in Sindh. The aim is to foster the concept of learning among adolescents and do away with the concept of rote-learning.

As for the teachers, how will they be able to transmit the knowledge to their students if they don’t have a solid grip on the subjects themselves? It is for this reason that a multilingual education training programme for teachers was held, based on the local mother-tongue. As a result, the communities in Thar along with teachers from these areas have benefitted immensely from these trainings.

Activities beyond teaching

A functional schooling and education system does not only focus on curricular learning but also on co- and extra-curricular activities that lead to sound development and a holistic upbringing of the students. One would be surprised by the quantum of initiatives and activities that the Thar Foundation schools have undertaken in the past few years to bring innovative and novel ideas to the region and expose students to a myriad of opportunities.

With a commitment to promote sports in the region, the Thar Foundation schools have a full-fledged female football team. In a region which was not accustomed to the sport, the formation of a female football team is indeed a significant feat. After hosting the first-ever female football tournament in Thar for the Sindh districts, two female students from Thar scored big and went on to represent Pakistan at the World Gothia Football Tournament in China. In addition, the students are provided with many other opportunities, which include a MagnifiScience exhibition attracting over 10,000 people in Thar, martial arts classes, excursions, field trips, spellathon tournaments, and sports tournaments, amongst other key initiatives.

Various healthy extra-curricular events and environment-friendly initiatives are regularly held for the students of Thar Foundation to participate and get recognition for their talents and achievements. This included production of a documentary film by these students to create awareness about the ecological importance of the coastal mangrove forests, which was then publicly exhibited for 21 days.

Thar Foundation aims to ensure equitable provision of education to residents of Thar and it is with this mission that it continues to work across the board in close coordination and collaboration with the communities to ensure maximum enrolment of both male and female students. It is a great achievement that these efforts are culminating in ensuring brighter future of the children on Thar with many visiting or entering into a school building for the very first time. If we are to truly eliminate education emergency from the country and ensure higher literacy rates we must look at learnings from the model and implement it across various low literacy regions in the country. It is only through education and a learned society that we can unlock the growth potential of Pakistan and make it prosper.

The author is a freelance writer.