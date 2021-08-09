Eateries’ association sets up vaccination centre for employees, food delivery riders

The All Karachi Restaurant Association (AKRA) and Foodpanda with the support of the District South administration have set up a vaccination centre especially for restaurant staff and food delivery bikers at the Benazir Park opposite Boat Basin.

The vaccination centre was inaugurated on Sunday by the newly-appointed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab. According to Civil Lines Assistant Commissioner Waleed Baig, the purpose of establishing the vaccination centre for staff of the food industry was to support the Sindh government’s goal to fully vaccinate the population by the end of August.

Baig explained that the vaccination centre had been set up under the public-private partnership mode. He said staff members of restaurants and bikers of Foodpanda would be vaccinated at the camp as they faced a high risk of contracting Covid-19.

At the vaccination centre, he said, there would be as many as eight vaccination counters and they were expecting to vaccinate at least 2,500 to 3,000 people per day. He added that the Sindh government had provided the space for the centre.

Wahab said that when an AKRA delegation came to the Sindh government for reopening of the restaurants, the provincial government advised them to get their employees vaccinated and the association responded positively to the advice.

Those living nearby and people linked with the restaurant industry could avail the new facility, the KMC administrator stated. AKRA Secretary Rizwan Rawat said that in a span of three days, they had established a state-of-the-art vaccination centre with the help of the provincial government. Karachi, he said, generated 65 per cent for the country and if its economic cycle stopped, there would be a financial loss of the entire country.

In the first phase, he explained, their target was to vaccinate people from the restaurant and its allied industries. Gradually, he said, the makeshift centre would be opened for all the traders across the city.

The vaccination centre would function from 4pm till 12am and after midnight, it will be a drive-through facility until 8am. Rawat said they had invited all their riders, restaurant staff members and their families to step forward and fulfil their national responsibility of getting vaccinated.

“We need to make sure that we keep our riders and restaurant staff healthy and safe as they directly interact with our customers, therefore, it’s vital that they follow all stringent safety protocols as advised by the Government of Pakistan,” he said.

He added that the AKRA cared deeply for the people and the overall sector. “We believe we have an essential role to play during the Covid-19 crisis. I encourage all staff members, Foodpanda riders and employees, to get vaccinated as soon as possible and play their part in defeating the virus. If we all come together and play our role responsibly, we can definitely save the industry from toppling in these testing times.”

Meanwhile, Careem, a ride hailing service in Middle East and Pakistan, has in collaboration with the Sindh government arranged a Covid-19 vaccination camp for its employees, captains and their families at its Karachi and Islamabad offices.

Zeeshan Hasib Baig, the country general manager of Careem Pakistan, stated that he encouraged all the Careem captains, colleagues and customers to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible and play their part in defeating the virus. “Only together we can beat the spread of this deadly virus,” he said in a press statement.

“Careem is looking forward to ensuring that all its captains and colleagues are not only completely vaccinated but are also following the recommended guidelines.”