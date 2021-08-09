Four killed, 25 wounded during muggings in lockdown

Four people lost their lives while 25 others were wounded during mugging bids in different parts of Karachi during the nine-day citywide lockdown imposed by the Sindh government to curb local transmission of Covid-19.

Between July 31 and August 8, incidents of mugging were reported in the areas of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Nazimabad, Five Star Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Disco Bakery, New Karachi, Khamiso Goth, Korangi, Christian Colony, Sir Syed Town, Khawaja Ajmair Nagri, Ghareeb Nawaz Colony, Baldia Town, Sukhan, Bhains Colony, Shah Latif, Shahrah-e-Noorjahan, Orangi Town, Bihar Colony, Korangi, Defence, Pak Colony, Jahanabad, Yousuf Plaza, Rashid Minhas Road, Manghopir, Taimuria and Sachal.

The major incident was the cash van robbery in which two employees of a money exchange company lost their lives while another was wounded critically. The law enforcement agencies are yet to trace the whereabouts of the suspects involved in most of these incidents.

Infant dies

An infant died under mysterious circumstances at her house located within the limits of the Manghopir police station on Sunday. She was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, from where her family took her body away without completing the medico-legal formalities.

She has been identified as 18-month-old Rida, daughter of Abdul Ghani. Police said that the initial report suggests that the girl died after her head was hit with a heavy object, adding that further investigation is under way.