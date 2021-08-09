This is to draw the attention of the Sindh government to Karachi’s broken roads. At present, the city looks like an old, underdeveloped area. It is hard to believe that our government is not doing anything to improve the living conditions of the country’s metropolis.

Broken and pothole-riddled roads are one of the main reasons for fatal road accidents. Also, these roads make it impossible for people to have a comfortable ride. Many high-quality cars go through premature wear and tear because they weren’t built to run on badly damaged roads. The authorities need to look into this situation.

Mir Ali

Karachi