Peaceful living

This refers to the editorial ‘Yet more hatred’ (Aug 6). It has been correctly concluded that our attitude of self-righteousness is the root cause of all such deplorable incidents including the recent attack on a Hindu temple. Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of this criminal activity and directed the relevant department to take immediate action against the culprits. However, it is imperative to find a long-term solution to prevent such horrendous incidents; a prudent way to do so is by keeping an eye on those people who incite their followers and deliberately spew hatred against minority communities. Proper steps should be taken to turn education institutes, places of worship, and madrassas into hubs of interfaith harmony.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Sandiego, USA